Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench oil company to invest $400m in Venezuelan field

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

French oil company Maurel & Prom will invest $400 million in an oil field in Venezuela, whose production is in free fall, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

"A good deal has been concluded to increase production in an important field" in the northwest, Maduro said on state television after hosting Maurel & Prom owner Michel Hochard at the presidential palace.

Less than five years ago, Venezuela was producing almost three million barrels a day but that figure dropped to 1.17 million in October, according to secondary data published by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

In making his announcement, Maduro reiterated his intention to increase daily production by one million barrels a day in 2019.

Maurel & Prom's investment will give the company a 40 percent stake in the exploitation of the oil field in the region of Maracaibo Lake, oil minister Manuel Quevedo said.

In October, the French company had already spent 70 million euros ($80 million) to buy Royal Dutch Shell's share in the same field.

Oil-reliant Venezuela is enduring a crippling economic crisis and fourth year of recession exacerbated by its falling oil production.

That's due to a lack of available cash to modernize oil production infrastructure, something that will be facilitated by Maurel & Prom's investment.

More about Venezuela, France, Economy, Oil
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
Cricket mating call may be cause of those 'sonic attacks' in Cuba
The Clairvoyants to compete on NBC's 'AGT: The Champions'
Elon Musk breaks ground on Tesla's Shanghai factory
Trump ramps up Mexico wall row with speech, border visit
IT security-focused predictions for 2019
Bitcoin beats $4,000 again finally in spurt upwards today
Q&A: New blockchain solutions for real estate Special
Proptech disruption in real estate industry seen in 2019
Review: Glenn Close wins Golden Globe for 'The Wife,' pulls major upset Special