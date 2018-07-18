Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench fans sentenced for World Cup robberies, violence

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Crime

A French court gave two men suspended sentences Wednesday and fined a third for robbery and violence on the sidelines of France's World Cup victory celebrations.

One fan, wearing a shirt of the French football team, was given a six-month suspended sentence for breaking into a Piaggio scooter showroom near the Champs-Elysees boulevard where hundreds of thousands had gathered to welcome home the winning team.

A witness had photographed the suspect sitting on a scooter in the showroom.

The man, a 23-year-old fork lift driver, admitted to the robbery, but denied taking part in any violence, blaming his actions on excessive alcohol.

A 19-year-old student, who was caught stealing sunglasses from a Grand Optical store on the Champs Elysees, was ordered to pay a fine of 1,000 euros ($1,200).

"In the euphoria, everyone converged on the store. I followed. I was stupid," he told the judge.

A third man was given a three-month suspended sentence for throwing bottles at police officers.

"I don't know what went through my head. I'm sorry," he said. He also claimed to have been drunk, even if breathalyser tests had been negative.

Nearly 300 people were arrested across the whole of France on the sidelines of the victory celebrations, with 57 arrests made in Paris, prosecutors said.

More about France, fbl, 2018, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Celebrity cosmetic surgeon in Brazil vanishes after patient dies
Thai cave boys speak of 'miracle' rescue after hospital discharge
Wood Mackenzie: Global peak oil demand expected in 2036
Australia scientists develop 'world first' melanoma blood test
Advantages of blockchain for science and technology: Q&A Special
Camryn Grimes hints on Mariah and Tessa reunion on hit CBS drama Special
Q&A: Blockchain-based platform for largest genomic data hub
Turkey keeps American pastor in jail, defying US pressure
NERVO discusses new track, raving, digital transformation of EDM Special
19 drown, dozens missing in migrant boat sinking off Cyprus