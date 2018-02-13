Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrance will 'strike' if proven Syria used chemical arms: Macron

Listen | Print
By AFP     9 hours ago in World

France will launch attacks if proof emerges that the Syrian regime has used banned chemical weapons against its civilians, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

"We will strike the place where these launches are made or where they are organised," Macron told the presidential press corps.

"But today our services have not established proof that proscribed chemical weapons have been used against civilian populations," he added.

"As soon as such proof is established, I will do what I said," Macron warned, while adding that "the priority is the fight against the terrorists, the jihadists".

As regards the Syrian regime itself, either during or after the conflict; "it will be answerable to international justice" he added.

Macron also called for an international meeting on Syria, in the region if possible.

"I have many proposals," the French leader said, without giving any more details.

More about Syria, Conflict, Chemical, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Awful and amazing' — Drama as snowboarder White claims landmark gold
Does fracking adversely impact on drinking water?
Cuba prepares to end dual currency system
Bitcoin mining boom in Iceland uses huge amounts of power
Matt Nathanson talks 'Concert for Dreams' at Beacon Theatre Special
MakerBot: The catalyst for super-innovation in education Special
A-list gets in the popcorn at Calvin Klein
DWTS' Tony Dovolani to serve as guest host for Chippendales
Latest U.S. trade complaint takes aim at Canadian welded pipes
Oxfam faces South Sudan abuse claim as sex scandal widens