Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrance sets 15 as legal age of sexual consent

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in World

France plans to make 15 the age of sexual consent after a public outcry over two cases of sex involving 11-year-old girls, Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said Monday.

After public consultations and the recommendation of a panel of experts, "the government has decided to set the age at 15," Schiappa told AFP.

The issue was brought to the fore after critics and lawmakers said French laws had allowed two men to escape rape charges when they were accused of sex with underage girls.

Any sexual act by an adult with a child younger than 15 can be prosecuted as a sexual offence under current French law.

But prosecutors hoping to charge an offender with rape must prove the sex was forced, a more complicated question when pre-teens are involved.

In November, a 30-year-old man was acquitted of the rape of an 11-year-old girl after the court determined she had not been subjected to "constraint, threat, violence or surprise".

In another case involving an 11-year-old girl, a 28-year-old man had faced charges of sexual relations with a minor, rather than rape -- a decision that enraged the girl's family.

But last month the court reversed course and said the man should indeed face rape charges, though it asked for the trial to be moved to a higher court.

Since then lawmakers and child-protection groups have been urging the government to set a minimum age of consent, as is the case in many European countries, with suggested ages ranging from 13 to 15.

Schiappa said she was "very glad" that the government had chosen 15, as recommended by a panel of doctors and legal experts, an age long sought by associations fighting violence against children.

The new age limit, part of a package of laws aimed at curbing sexual violence and sexism, is to be approved by the government in the coming weeks.

More about France, Sex, Consent
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump name stripped from Panama hotel in property dispute
Wreckage found of WWII aircraft carrier USS Lexington
Op-Ed: Lynn Anderson deserves to be in 2018 Hall of Fame inductees
Thieves stole over 600 Bitcoin miners from Icelandic datacentre
NAFTA talks not living up to expectations: US negotiator
Amazon and Alibaba compete for global market dominance
Understanding ocean turbulence improves climate science
Baltic nations warn US not to underestimate Russia threat
Tesla's Gigafactory finally getting world's largest solar roof
Walmart files patent for a new blockchain-based shipping system