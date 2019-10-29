Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrance opens negligence probe into chemical plant inferno

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

French prosecutors on Tuesday opened an investigation into negligence over a devastating fire at a chemicals factory in northern France last month that affected farmers and left local residents complaining of breathing problems.

The fire at the Lubrizol plant just outside the French city of Rouen saw some thousands of tonnes of chemical products burned and acrid smoke spread some 22 kilometres (14 miles) from the site.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement that an investigation had been opened into "involuntary destruction caused by fire due an obviously deliberate breach of a security obligation".

The investigation has been handed to three investigating magistrates in Paris who can then decide whether to press charges.

So far the investigation is only against "X" which in France's legal system means that no individual or institution is yet being targeted.

The statement said that despite a search of Lubrizol offices, the interviewing of some 100 witnesses and taking of samples it has not yet been possible to determine the origin of the fire.

Demonstrations have been held in France to voice concerns about the possible consequences of the Lub...
Demonstrations have been held in France to voice concerns about the possible consequences of the Lubrizol chemical plant fire
LOU BENOIST, AFP/File

The Lubrizol plant is owned by US billionaire investor Warren Buffett and makes industrial lubricants and fuel additives.

The September 27 fire proved a tipping point in public anger over environmental risks, especially after the lead contamination sparked by the April 15 fire at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

The government at one point banned the harvesting of crops or the sale of animal products from a wide swathe of tainted countryside surrounding Rouen, a decision affecting more than 1,800 farmers whose fields.

More about France, Fire, Investigation, Industry, Chemicals
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Syrian and Turkish armies in deadly border clash
India's IndiGo makes $33bn mega-order of Airbus planes
Q&A: How AI tech can make humans more emotionally intelligent Special
Nirmal Purja: Nepali climber carving mountaineering history
UniCredit involved in major databreach Special
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'Superpower' (Live Sessions) Special
New impeachment witness shakes White House
Jeni Stepanek talks WAFF, Mattie's Peace Day and 'Toast to Peace' Special
Families of Vietnamese missing in UK stuck with crippling migrant loans
Op-Ed: Anger and frustration abound as California blackouts continue