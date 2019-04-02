The foreign ministers of France and Germany on Tuesday lamented the disarray in British politics over Brexit, saying London must come up with a clear position on leaving the European Union.

"Honestly, it's sometimes difficult to follow," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters after British lawmakers again rejected a series of alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal.

"Three years after their decision, it would be great if they had a clear position. Otherwise the hard Brexit will have to take place in the coming days," he said.

May announced earlier in London that she would ask the European Union next week to delay Brexit for a second time, beyond April 12, to try again to get her deal agreed and ratified in the British parliament.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said May's decision would allow for talks with the British opposition on a possible extension, but it was unclear whether this approach would succeed.

"In the end, we will have to wait to see what London decides of course. We are five minutes past midnight and this should be known in London as well," he said.

France and Germany are holding joint presidencies of the UN Security Council in March and April, working closely at the world body on international issues despite the political turmoil in their close ally.