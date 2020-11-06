The Tunisian migrant who was shot and seriously wounded after killing three people in a knife attack on a French church last month was flown Friday from the southern city of Nice to Paris for treatment.

Brahim Aouissaoui, 21, was flown under heavy guard to Le Bourget airfield north of the French capital, according to airport sources.

"He is gone, and for us it's a relief," Michel Fuentes, secretary general of the FO Sante medical labour union, told AFP.

Staff at the CHU Pasteur hospital treating Aouissaoui had expressed "concern" about his presence there, he said, adding that for many it brought back bad memories of the July 14 terror attack on the city four years ago that killed 86 and injured dozens.

France last week raised its attack alert to the highest level after Aouissaoui killed three people in Nice, in the third alleged jihadist attack in just over a month.

The attack came two weeks after the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee for having shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a lesson on freedom of speech.

Aouissaoui had arrived in Europe from Tunisia in September, reached France by crossing the Mediterranean to Italy and then crossed into France overland.

He was shot several times by police after his killing spree.

Eric Ciotti, a politician from the Alpes-Maritimes department of which Nice is the capital, said on Twitter the suspect was transferred to Paris "in response to my request and that of the medical community".

French President Emmanuel Macron this week vowed to step up border security after the latest attacks.

