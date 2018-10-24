Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour Iran environmentalists could face death penalty

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Environment

Four detained Iranian environmental activists could face the death penalty after the charges levelled against them were changed, the Tehran prosecutor said on Wednesday.

"After completion of the investigation, the charges against four of the defendants have been changed to corruption on earth," said Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi, cited by Mizan Online, a news outlet run by the judiciary.

"Corruption on earth" is one of the most serious charges in Iran and can be punishable by death.

The defendants were initially arrested on suspicion of espionage, but Mizan Online did not specify the charges that had preceded Wednesday's alteration.

Indictments for eight environmental activists have been issued in total and "are ready to be sent to court," the agency quoted the prosecutor as saying.

"The defendants had been notified of the charges," he added.

The prosecutor did not specify the charges against the other four activists, nor did he say when the trial would be held.

The authorities have not released the names of the defendants, who were arrested in January.

Iran has arrested at least a dozen environmental activists this year on charges of spying for foreign intelligence agencies.

One of them, Kavous Seyed Emami, a 63-year-old professor and renowned environmentalist, allegedly committed suicide in prison in February, a fortnight after his arrest.

Military authorities told the judiciary that the defendants had tried to "get close to military centres and get military information about these centres, under the cover of environmental activities," the prosecutor said.

In early September, the head of Iran's Environment Department, Isa Kalantari, called for the fate of the environmental activists to be explained.

"We are not asking for their release or for their execution, we just want their fate to be clarified. This is part of their citizenship rights," Kalantari said.

More about Iran, Environment, Arrest, Prosecution
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Watch country star Ty Herndon cover this Whitney Houston classic Special
Former US Europe commander warns of likely 'war with China'
Review: Imagine Dragons pay tribute to video game culture in new video Special
Daryl Hall and John Oates song featured on ABC's 'The Goldbergs'
Review: The Monkees release superb holiday album 'Christmas Party' Special
Willa is not done yet — Nor'Easter forecast for East Coast
Suspected bombs sent to Obama and Clinton homes, CNN offices
Martina McBride talks holiday album, cookbook and Aretha Franklin Special
One winning ticket in huge $1.5 bn US lotto jackpot
Tesla likely to post 3rd quarter profit as Model 3 takes off