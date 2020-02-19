Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFive dead hostages found after eastern DR Congo massacre

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Five hostages taken by an armed group that killed 10 people in eastern DR Congo this week have been found dead, a local official said Wednesday.

Five bodies "were discovered in the neighbourhood of the Virunga National Park," John Kambale Sibendire, a local leader in Malambo district southeast of the city of Beni, told AFP.

"They are the bodies of inhabitants who were taken hostage in the attack," he said.

Ten people were killed late Monday when suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked the village of Manzahalo.

Eight civilians, a soldier and an intelligence agent died, Kambale said.

The ADF began as an Islamist-rooted rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni.

It originally operated in Uganda but fell back to North Kivu, DR Congo's border province with Uganda, during the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

The militia appears to have halted raids inside Uganda and its recruits today are of various nationalities.

Already blamed for hundreds of civilian deaths in the Beni region since 2014, the group embarked on a series of massacres after the army launched a crackdown in October.

If the five dead are included in the toll, 398 people have died since then.

More about drcongo, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Meet Chad Le Clos: Olympic gold medalist, world champion swimmer Special
Chatting with Charlie McNeal: Rising country singer-songwriter Special
China's Xi urges more protection for medical workers after deaths
Saudi jet 'downing' in Yemen stirs alarm over Huthi weaponry
China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over 'racist' headline
Critics slam UK post-Brexit immigration plans
How U.S. workforce is responding to technology skills gap
Q&A: Private search creates a safer Internet, accessible for all Special
EU seeks 'responsible' AI to dispel Big Brother fears
Language of Afghan peace deal between Taliban and US finalized