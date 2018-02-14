Email
article imageFirst aid convoy this year enters Syria's Ghouta: UN

By AFP     5 hours ago in World

The first aid convoy since November entered the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta Wednesday, the UN said, after intensive bombardment by the army killed more than 250 civilians last week.

"First UN and Syrian Red Crescent inter-agency convoy this year crossed conflict lines to Nashabieh in Eastern Ghouta to deliver food, health and nutrition supplies for 7,200 people in the besieged enclave," the UN humanitarian affairs office said.

Some 400,000 people live in the enclave outside Damascus where they have been under siege by the army since 2013, facing severe food and medicine shortages.

The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to allow for urgent deliveries of humanitarian aid.

Sweden and Kuwait presented the draft, which would also demands an immediate end to sieges, including on Eastern Ghouta, after regime ally Russia last week rejected as "not realistic" a similar appeal by UN aid officials.

