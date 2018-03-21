Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFirefighter tells court of finding French nanny's remains on bonfire

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Crime

A British firefighter has described discovering the charred remnants of a young French nanny, during the trial of a couple accused of killing her and disposing of the body in a bonfire in their garden.

The remains of 21-year-old Sophie Lionnet were discovered by responders from the London Fire Brigade on September 20, in the back garden of the southwest London home where she cared for two children.

Parents Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, are accused of torturing and then murdering their au-pair but deny the charges.

They have admitted perverting the course of justice in the case.

Neighbours had alerted the authorities after noticing smoke and a "horrible" smell coming from the property that afternoon.

Firefighter Thomas Hunt told a court in London's Old Bailey on Wednesday that he confronted Medouni after he found human fingers and a nose as he put out the fire.

Hunt told jurors he used a small amount of water to put the fire out and was turning it over with a spade when he noticed clothes and jewellery among the ashes.

The firefighter said he was then able to see "features of a body found on a human being".

"I could make out a nose and fingers," he added, noting he asked colleagues to confirm his suspicions.

"When I recognised it was a body I was concerned for my crew's safety," he said.

"I turned to the occupant and asked 'Why are you burning a body?'"

"He said 'It's a sheep'," Hunt added.

Asked how Medouni seemed, he said: "Very calm. When I challenged him he shrugged off the accusation.

"When he sat down there was a look of resignation on him, like 'The game's up, I've been caught'."

More about Britain, Court, Trial, Nanny
More news from
Latest News
Top News
New technology will produce titanium from oilsands waste
Remembering Steve Prefontaine: An American track and field legend Special
EU: new rules will make data breaches 'very expensive' for firms
Palestinian teen in 'slap video' jailed eight months in plea deal
Ricky Skaggs to perform country classics at 2018 CMA Music Fest
John McCook earns 2018 Emmy nod for 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Trump to announce China trade sanctions on Thursday
Was the Trans Mountain Pipeline report 'fatally flawed?'
Syria rebels agree to evacuate Ghouta town
Proposed marijuana packaging rules threaten choice and safety