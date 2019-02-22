Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFashion icon Karl Lagerfeld cremated: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     49 mins ago in World

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld was cremated in France Friday, fulfilling his last wishes following his death this week at the age of 85, the magazine Closer said.

The German designer who had quipped "I'd rather die" than be buried was cremated in Nanterre, west of Paris, in the presence of Virginie Viard, who succeeds him as creative director at Chanel, Princess Caroline of Monaco and Bernard Arnault, head of the luxury group LVMH, Closer said on its internet site.

A spokeswoman for the Lagerfeld fashion house had told AFP only that "his wishes will be respected".

Lagerfeld's ashes are to join some from Jacques de Basher, his great love who died of AIDS in 1989.

Lagerfeld had told de Bascher's biographer Marie Ottavi that some of his ashes were being stored "somewhere secret. One day they will be added to mine."

More about France, Germany, Fashion, Lagerfeld
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Thousands attend Venezuela aid concert on barricaded border
Woman dies after eating at Michelin-star restaurant in Spain
Q&A: Brain Corp to provide AI services to Walmart Special
NASA warns SpaceX and Boeing of design risks of launch systems
Venezuela sea aid bid puts quiet Curacao in spotlight
Review: Adam Lambert inspires listeners to 'Feel Something' with new song Special
Melissa Etheridge releases bold new rock song 'Faded by Design' Special
Earthquake with 7.5 magnitude hits Ecuador
Trump's 'great chemistry' with Kim Jong Un put to test at summit
US Venezuela envoy departs for Colombia on aid flight