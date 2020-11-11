Polish far-right supporters on Wednesday clashed with riot police near Warsaw's main stadium, which is being used as a temporary hospital for Covid-19 victims.

The clashes broke out after thousands joined a march in cars, motorbikes and on foot, ignoring police warnings to disperse in order to limit infection risks.

"Several officers were injured" after being attacked by "groups of hooligans" the police said on Twitter.

"Officers had to act decisively in order to clear a passage for ambulances and vehicles carrying respirators that were being blocked by hooligans," they said.

Police fired rubber bullets after protesters threw stones and firecrackers during the Independence Day march.

Participants, many of whom did not wear masks, waved Polish flags and chanted: "God, honour and homeland!"

The city's liberal mayor Rafal Trzaskowski had banned this year's march because of the pandemic and the government urged people not to take part.

November 11 is celebrated as a public holiday in Poland to mark the restoration of Polish independence in 1918 after the First World War.