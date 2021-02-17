Facebook to restrict Australia news sharing, defying regulators

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFacebook to restrict Australia news sharing, defying regulators

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Internet

Facebook said Wednesday it would restrict news content sharing in Australia, refusing to bend to a regulatory push that would force the social giant to share revenue with media outlets.

Australia is poised to adopt legislation that would force digital companies to pay for news content, something that would create a global precedent and, according to Facebook and Google, wreck the way the internet works.

"The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content," said Facebook's manager for Australia and New Zealand, William Easton.

"It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter."

Facebook's move contrasted with Google, which in recent days has brokered deals with media groups, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., in response to the regulatory push.

Earlier this week, Australian officials said the two US tech giants were close to deals with major Australian media to pay for news to resolve a standoff being closely watched around the world.

The companies had threatened to partially withdraw services from the country if the rules become law, sparking a war of words with Canberra.

Easton said Facebook has argued to Australian officials that "the value exchange between Facebook and publishers runs in favor of the publishers," and generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue for the media organizations.

"We've long worked toward rules that would encourage innovation and collaboration between digital platforms and news organisations," Easton said.

"Unfortunately this legislation does not do that. Instead it seeks to penalize Facebook for content it didn’t take or ask for."

More about Australia, US, IT, Media, Facebook
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Lauren and Josh Swickard are expecting their first child together
Libertarian or Orwellian: What to make of the vaccine passport? Special
Google strikes deal with News Corp amid pressure on regulation
Gunmen kidnap dozens from school in central Nigeria
Texas mayor resigns after telling people they're 'on their own'
Three-quarters of the U.S. is covered in snow — most in 18 years
Facebook to restrict Australia news sharing, defying regulators
New head of Merkel's CDU misfires with pandemic comments
Europe to meet US on Iran as nuclear deadline looms
Brexit clouds life in Spanish sun for British second home owners