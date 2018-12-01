Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExplosives attack at US consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The US consulate in Mexico's second city, Guadalajara, was attacked with explosives hours before a visit to the country by Vice President Mike Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump, authorities said Saturday.

The explosion late Friday night damaged a wall but caused no injuries, they said.

"The investigation has been handed over to federal authorities, who will give information on developments in due time," the prosecutor's office for the western state of Jalisco, where Guadalajara is located, said on Twitter.

The attack ocurred just before Pence and President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka flew into Mexico City on Saturday morning at the head of a high-level US delegation attending the inauguration of Mexico's new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Prosecution sources said a person threw an explosive device at the building and ran away. The suspect was caught on film by security cameras but evaded authorities, despite the heavy security presence at the building.

Grenade fragments were found at the scene, according to investigation sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The blast left a 40-centimeter (16-inch) hole in an exterior wall.

In a video posted online in recent days, purportedly by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the powerful drug trafficking organization had threatened to attack the consulate.

The cartel, one of the largest and most violent in Mexico, is a top target for US anti-drug operations.

More about mxico, Eeuu, criminalidad
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Gay 'trend' influencing the Catholic clergy: Pope
Review: 2018 Christmas Spectacular, starring The Rockettes, is fantastic Special
Mexican barons are the new Colombian drug trade orchestrators
Trump, Xi trade war dinner went 'very well:' White House advisor
Marriott data breach reminds travelers to be on guard Special
Under-fire Putin briefs Trump over Ukraine as EU leaders up pressure
Op-Ed: Shiny rocks on Mars surprise just about everyone
Trump argues tariffs with Xi after tense G20 summit
Two jailed Catalan separatist leaders start hunger strike
Op-Ed: Imagine Dragons release most eclectic album of 2018 — 'Origins'