Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExiled Syrian actress who took on Assad buried in France

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

May Skaf, a prominent Syrian actress and activist who emerged as a fiercely outspoken critic of President Bashar al-Assad's regime after the uprising began in 2011, was buried Friday in France, where she had fled after being freed from prison.

The 49-year-old actress was found dead at her home earlier this week in Dourdan, a town southwest of Paris, where she had been living with her son.

Relatives said she had died of a ruptured aneurysm.

Skaf was a well-known television and theatre actress when demonstrations broke out against Assad in the wake of the Arab Spring protests of 2011.

The uprising later became a bloody civil war which has killed 350,000 people and forced millions from their homes.

Skaf was arrested in 2012 and held for three days after taking part in a Damascus protest that became referred to as the "intellectuals' demonstration".

She was briefly detained again the following year, and eventually fled to Jordan and later France.

Maryvonne Boquet, the mayor of Dourdan, said Skaf had been living there since 2015, housed by local authorities who have taken in several other Syrian refugees.

The coffin of Syrian actress and democracy activist Mai Skaf being carried in the cemetery of Dourda...
The coffin of Syrian actress and democracy activist Mai Skaf being carried in the cemetery of Dourdan, southwest of Paris, on August 3
Zakaria ABDELKAFI, Zakaria ABDELKAFI, AFP

"I will never lose hope, I will never lose hope. It's the majestic Syria, not Assad's Syria," she wrote on her last Facebook post.

An estimated 500 to 600 people, many with Syrian opposition flags, attended the funeral in Dourdan which was heavily covered by Arabic-language media outlets including Al Jazeera, according to an AFP photographer.

"May became a star because she refused any glory, she refused to earn money or work with people who exploited her," her son Jude al-Zoabi said at the ceremony.

"I'm sure that May never imagined where her path would take her. She believed in her ideals and took the path that respected those principles," he said.

Dima Wannous, a writer and friend of Skaf, said her death was "a loss for all of Syria".

"May was a very strong, confident, rebellious and combative person," she said.

More about Opposition, syrie, dcs, cinma, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
This EDM star partners with foundation to stop ocean pollution
Review: This country artist covers Jason Aldean, outdoes original song Special
Battle lines drawn in the fight over net neutrality
White House slams 'weak' Chinese tariff threat, 'lousy' economy
McDonald's issues MacCoins for 50th anniversary of Big Mac
China threatens new tariffs on $60 bn worth of US goods
Australian state government invests in bitcoin startup
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
Who built Stonehenge? Cremation ashes yield clues
Review: Phillip Phillips releases charming new music video for 'Magnetic' Special