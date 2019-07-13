Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEx-Tehran mayor goes on trial over wife's murder

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The high-profile trial opened Saturday of a former Tehran mayor charged with murdering his wife, Iranian media reported.

Prominent reformist Mohammad Ali Najafi appeared in a Tehran criminal court, accused of shooting his second wife Mitra Ostad at their home in the Iranian capital.

The charge sheet read out in court included murder, assault, battery and illegal possession of a weapon.

The prosecutor also read out a statement from the former mayor, who claimed his wife once threatened him with a knife during one of their frequent arguments.

Ostad's body was found in the bathtub after Najafi turned himself in and confessed to killing her on May 28, according to Iranian media.

Her family has appealed for the Islamic law of retribution to be applied -- an "eye for an eye" form of punishment which would see the death penalty served in this instance.

Najafi's trial, which was adjourned until July 17, has drawn detailed coverage in state media where scandals related to politicians rarely appear on television.

A mathematician, professor and veteran politician, Najafi has previously served as President Hassan Rouhani's economic advisor and education minister.

He was elected Tehran mayor in August 2017, but resigned the following April after facing criticism from conservatives for attending a dance performance by schoolgirls.

Najafi married Ostad without divorcing his first wife, unusual in Iran where polygamy is legal but socially frowned upon.

There have been calls by ultra-conservatives for Najafi to be tried without favouritism from the judiciary, with some claiming the case shows reformists' "moral bankruptcy".

Reformists, meanwhile, have criticised the conservative-dominated television of bias in their coverage and highlighting the case for political ends.

More about Iran, Crime, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
In Paris, cars forced to make way for the two-wheel revolution
Hezbollah warns Iran able to bombard Israel if war started
Review: Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush fame releases edgy 'Disappear' Special
Istanbul's new mayor faces stiff road ahead after landslide win
Review: Justin Bieber joins Billie Eilish on 'bad guy' duet, magical Special
US VP Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplores 'crisis'
Iran's Revolutionary Guard deny confrontation with UK frigate
Eternally stinky city? Rome garbage crisis sparks health fears
Sudan's desert nomads untouched by Bashir's downfall
Public and vet majorities claim Afghan and Iraq wars not worth it