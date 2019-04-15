Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEstonia liberals fail to form government after hung polls

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Estonia's liberal Reform party leader Kaja Kallas on Monday lost a confidence vote and failed to form a government one month after winning a hung election.

Only the Social Democrats agreed to accept the 41-year-old lawyer's invitation for coalition talks after the March 3 ballot.

Fifty-three lawmakers voted against her while 43 voted for. President Kersti Kaljulaid now has one week to choose a new candidate for prime minister.

Former premier Juri Ratas, the leader of the runner-up centre-left Centre Party, could win a confidence vote if asked to form a government.

He has already signed a coalition agreement with the conservative Isamaa and the far-right EKRE. Together the three parties hold 56 seats in the 101-seat parliament.

If two more attempts at forming a government fail, Kaljulaid will be required to proclaim a new general election.

Bread-and-butter issues including taxation and public spending dominated the March vote in the 1.3 million-strong country known for its IT savvy, solid economic growth and the eurozone's lowest debt-to-GDP ratio.

More about Estonia, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Climate demonstrators block London roads
Macron to set out fix for 'yellow vest' anger
Reintroduction of the Safe Banking Act would cover cannabis
German far right capitalises on high-profile migrant crimes
European politicians protest outside Assange's London jail
German prosecutors charge ex-VW boss with fraud
Essential Science: Transparent wood can transmit light
Nuclear fuel removed from crippled Japan plant
Jay-Z to re-open Webster Hall in New York City later this month
Fresh probe into Italy's Salvini for 'false imprisonment'