Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageErdogan wants Istanbul vote annulled over alleged irregularities

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for authorities to cancel last week's Istanbul mayoral election over alleged irregularities, local media reported Wednesday.

Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was dealt an upset on March 31 when the party lost the capital Ankara to the opposition as well as Istanbul, the country's largest city.

The AKP's candidate, Erdogan loyalist and former premier Binali Yildirim, lost by nearly 30,000 votes to the main opposition CHP's Ekrem Imamoglu, according to early counts.

The gap narrowed after the AKP had nulled votes counted again. The party on Tuesday said it would ask election authorities for a re-run of the Istanbul race.

Pointing to irregularities involving ballot box chiefs, Erdogan said if officials "had a sincere attitude, this would lead to cancellation", Hurriyet daily reported.

He told Turkish journalists that there were individuals from different professions including the military rather than civil servants serving as ballot box chiefs.

"Our colleagues have confirmed this. Of course all this casts doubt," he said after a visit to Moscow on Monday where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both the AKP and CHP have said there is a difference of around 14,000 votes in the opposition's favour in Istanbul.

Erdogan on Monday said there was "theft at the ballot box" and said "organised crimes" had been carried out during the election.

More about Turkey, Vote, Appeal
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Amazon's pledge to clean energy seemed to be over — until today
Trump warned not to try and influence Federal Reserve
EU leaders meet to decide another Brexit delay
Scientists set to reveal first true image of black hole
Review: Davis Mallory releases refreshing club mix of Eiffel65's 'Blue' Special
Ken Arpino opens up about 'The Queens Project' series, technology Special
Op-Ed: World first Google drone delivery approved in Australia
Review: Muse rocks hard at Madison Square Garden in New York City Special
Projected results of Israel election
'Trojan Horse': Brexiteers plot EU vote mischief