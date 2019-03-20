Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageErdogan remarks on N. Zealand massacre taken 'out of context': presidency 

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the massacre in New Zealand that sparked protest by Australia were taken "out of context", a senior aide said on Wednesday, after Canberra summoned Turkey's envoy over the remarks.

"President #Erdogan's words were unfortunately taken out of context," Fahrettin Altun, communications director for the Turkish presidency, wrote on Twitter.

Erdogan angered Australia after he warned anti-Muslim Australians -- like the suspected gunman -- would be "sent back in coffins" like their grandfathers at Gallipoli, which was the scene of a blood-drenched WWI battle.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the comments as "reckless" and "highly offensive", warning he would consider "all options" in reviewing ties.

More than 8,000 Australians died fighting Turkish forces around the seaside town, a landmark moment in Australian history.

On the campaign trail, the Turkish leader has showed the video footage of the terror attack that killed 50 people on two mosques in Christchurch and said the massacre intended to target Turkey and Islam.

Erdogan's office said the president was "responding to the so-called 'manifesto'...
Erdogan's office said the president was "responding to the so-called 'manifesto'" of the gunman who opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers (victims' coffins pictured)
Anthony WALLACE, AFP

Erdogan "was responding to the so-called 'manifesto' of the terrorist who killed 50 innocent Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand," Altun said.

"Turks have always been the most welcoming & gracious hosts to their visitors," he added, referring to Australian and New Zealand veterans and families.

Altun shared on Twitter the official translation of Erdogan's speech delivered in Canakkale on Monday on the 104th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

More about nzealand, Attack, Mosques, Australia, Turkey
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Italy's Senate blocks Salvini migrant trial
Criticizing Britain and Germany, Trump tears up diplomatic rules
French soldiers on duty for next 'yellow vest' protest
Russia angry at Poland over WWII anniversary snub
BP considering using solar power for all U.S. operations
EU chief says Brexit delay possible if MPs approve deal
Early celebrations as Syria war on IS holdout wraps up
Outrage in Vietnam over $8 fine for elevator sexual assault
Canada's new budget proposes tax on quantity of THC in edibles
Venezuela doctors under regime pressure during UN visit