Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEleven killed in latest Ecuador bus crash

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

A bus crash in Ecuador's Andes mountains left 11 people dead, authorities said Saturday, bringing the country's death toll from such accidents to 46 in the past three weeks.

The bus was traveling toward Loja, in southern Ecuador, when it crashed 21 kilometers (13 miles) south of the city of Cuenca.

"There are a total of 37 injured and 11 dead reported in this morning's accident," the health ministry's regional office said on Twitter.

Images posted on Twitter by the Cuenca fire department showed the bus overturned on its side.

On August 14, a Colombian bus carrying 40 passengers crashed on the outskirts of Ecuador's capital Quito, killing 23 people, among them Colombians and Venezuelans.

Days earlier, another bus carrying Barcelona football fans crashed in southern Ecuador, killing 12 people and injuring 30.

More about Ecuador, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
U.S. says China is carrying out a spy campaign on LinkedIn
Ontario Tesla owners to be included in rebate program
Energy-intensive Bitcoin transactions impact the environment
India to launch its own astronauts into space by 2022
US warnings ring hollow as it braces for Assad victory, say experts
Researchers 3D print of prototype for 'bionic eye'
Actress Selena Tan opens up about 'Crazy Rich Asians,' technology Special
Q&A: Digital identity verification for customer onboarding Special
Opportunity rover set to wake up as Mars dust storm wanes
How IoT helps companies take advantage of new revenue streams