article imageEl Salvador tells Trump it's trying to slow migration

Listen
By AFP     57 mins ago in World

El Salvador insisted Saturday that it is taking steps to curb illegal migration to the United States, fending off criticism from President Donald Trump.

"Our country has carried out major efforts and made economic and social progress as part of the Alliance for Prosperity plan, an initiative in which we have invested a great deal of money, and on which we work with other nations to reduce migration," a Salvadoran government statement said.

The impoverished Central American nation has been able to reduce illegal emigration by 60 percent so far this year, the statement said.

On Friday, Trump threatened to cut off aid to nations in Central America's Northern Triangle -- Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

"Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money," the US leader tweeted.

"Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries -- taking advantage of US for years!"

Trump was referring to the first migrant caravan that left Honduras in October and tried to get to the United States.

El Salvador received $88 million in aid in 2017. It is due to receive $45.7 million next year.

The US-backed Alliance for Prosperity is aimed at reducing violence and increasing job opportunities in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, to help people be able to stay in their home countries economically.

