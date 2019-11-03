Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEl Salvador expels Venezuela diplomats in challenge to Maduro

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

El Salvador ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country in a challenge to their president Nicolas Maduro, prompting his government to respond by expelling Salvadoran envoys in Caracas on Sunday.

El Salvador under its new President Nayib Bukele is one of more than 50 countries that have declared Maduro's government in Venezuela illegitimate.

They have switched their recognition to his lead rival, national assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela's acting president.

Bukele said El Salvador had ordered "the diplomatic corps from the regime of Nicolas Maduro" to leave the country within 48 hours, in a statement posted on his Twitter account late Saturday.

In response, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday it had declared each of the Salvadoran diplomatic staff in Caracas "persona non grata" and gave them 48 hours to leave.

Maduro's leftist government has jailed opposition leaders and is accused of using torture and arbitrary arrests as it struggles to hold on to power amid a collapsing economy.

But his government still has support from Russia and China.

Before his election in June, Bukele said he would maintain a "distant" relationship with Caracas and close ties with the United States, Maduro's biggest diplomatic foes.

US Ambassador Ronald Johnson reacted warmly to El Salvador's decision.

"We applaud the government of President Nayib Bukele for ensuring that El Salvador is on the right side of history," he said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump was one of the first leaders to recognize Guaido when the opposition leader mounted an unsuccessful bid to oust Maduro in April.

More about elsalvador, Venezuela, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg captures hearts in California
Teams make progress against latest major California blaze
Review: Adam Doleac charms on 'Famous' single and music video Special
Adam Lambert to perform on annual holiday adoption special
Encana moving out of Canada and changing its name
Bolivia opposition figure calls on military in election crisis
A year before 2020 election, a divided and 'angry' America
Monday is the day Trump pulls out of the Paris Climate Pact
Five wounded as knife attack caps day of Hong Kong political chaos
On Ukraine's frontline, fears and hopes after troops pull back