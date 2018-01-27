Email
article imageEiffel Tower to go dark after Kabul bombing

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The Eiffel Tower will cut its lights on Saturday night to commemorate those killed and wounded in a devastating ambulance bombing in Kabul, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

"Tonight at midnight the Eiffel Tower will go out in hommage to the victims of the horrific attack that struck Kabul," Hidalgo said.

"The city of Paris and Parisians are with the Afghan people who are once again facing terrorist barbarity."

At least 95 people were killed and 158 wounded on Saturday when an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul.

A statement from France's foreign ministry condemned Saturday's attack and offered support for Afghanistan's fight against "the scourge of terrorism."

The icon of Paris' skyline is often dimmed or made to display the colours of a country's flag in shows of respect for those killed or maimed by terror attacks.

