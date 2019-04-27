Ecuador to appeal Amazon oil exploration ruling

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEcuador to appeal Amazon oil exploration ruling

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The Ecuadoran government announced Saturday it will appeal a ruling won by the country's Waorani indigenous tribe that blocks oil companies' entry onto ancestral Amazonian lands for exploration activities.

The Ministry of Energy and Non-renewable Natural Resources said in a statement it "will appeal the decision, given that although documents and videos were presented and compliance with all standards was demonstrated, these were not taken into account."

After two weeks of deliberations, a criminal court in Puyo, central Ecuador, on Friday accepted a Waorani bid for court protection in Pastaza province to stop an oil bidding process after the government moved to open up around 180,000 hectares for exploration.

The lands are protected under Ecuador's constitution that establishes the "inalienable, unseizable and indivisible" rights of indigenous people "to maintain possession of their ancestral lands and obtain their free adjudication."

Crucially, however, the wealth in the subsoil is owned by the state.

The constitution also enshrines the need for prior consultation on any plans to exploit the underground resources, given the probable environmental and cultural impacts on tribal communities.

The state reached an agreement with the Waorani over oil exploration in 2012, but the tribe's leaders said they were duped.

The judges ordered the government to conduct a new consultation, applying standards set by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, based in San Jose.

____________________________________________________________________________________
Read our new eBook 'Digital Journal celebrates 20 years of Real News'.
Untitled
© Digital Journal
More about Ecuador, Environment, Oil, Indigenous
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Guaido makes new appeal to Venezuela army ahead of Mayday protests
Review: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is what fans want but not what they expected Special
Unions, leftwing parties, join 'yellow vests' march
US oil embargo will see Venezuela turn to China, Russia for salvation
Ecuador to appeal Amazon oil exploration ruling
Review: The recent & distant past heavily influence this week’s releases Special
China plans on building moon base in 'about 10 years'
Jamie Auld talks about 'Madonna and the Breakfast Club' docudrama Special
Remembering Lucille Ball: 30 years later
Review: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling rock on 'The Motivator' single Special