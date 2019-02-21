Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEcuador due to receive $10 bn in aid: IMF

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ecuador has agreed to receive $10 billion in financial aid from global development bodies over three years, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

The IMF said a staff-level agreement had been reached with Quito for $4.2 billion in loans, with the remainder coming from the Development Bank of Latin America, the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank and the Latin American Reserve Fund.

"Our objective has been and remains to support the authorities' efforts to improve the living standards of all Ecuadorians," Anna Ivanova, the IMF's top official in Ecuador, said in a statement.

President Lenin Moreno plans to boost growth following four principles: increasing competitiveness, protecting the poor, sustainable fiscal policy and combating corruption, Ivanova said.

The IMF agreement with Ecuador is subject to approval by the fund's board, which will consider the arrangement "in the coming weeks," according to the IMF.

More about Imf, Ecuador, Economy, Loans
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Challengers unite in Israel election threat to Netanyahu
New caravan of about 1,000 Central Americans enters Mexico
Review: Watch this rising country artist cover Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Special
Syria forces try to free last civilians from IS holdout
Russia releases video of new nuclear-powered underwater drone
Largest IS mass grave yet found outside Syria's Raqa
India is leading the way with digital insurance services
Review: Michael Buble brings smooth vocals to Madison Square Garden Special
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Slash talks 'Living the Dream' album Special
France vows crackdown against surge in anti-Semitism