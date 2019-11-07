Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDozens of endangered turtles disappear from Japan zoo

Listen | Print
By AFP     Nov 7, 2019 in World

More than 60 endangered turtles have disappeared from a zoo in Japan's southernmost province in a suspected theft, officials said Thursday.

"We feed them twice a week and a keeper noticed their number was clearly low," said Kozue Ohgimi, zoo section chief at Okinawa Zoo and Museum, told AFP.

Officials later found cable ties used to secure netting over the enclosure housing the turtles had been removed at several spots.

"The nets were loose enough to enable an adult to sneak into the area," Ohgimi told AFP on the phone.

Officials fear the turtles may have been stolen for sale on the black market, where they are valued as exotic pets.

"They are traded for high prices," Ohgimi said.

The disappearances have been reported to local police, who are investigating, zoo officials said.

Yellow-margined box turtles were among dozens stolen from an Okinawa Zoo
Yellow-margined box turtles were among dozens stolen from an Okinawa Zoo
Handout, Okinawa Zoo & Museum/AFP

The turtles are small, measuring about a maximum 20 centimetres (7.9 inches) long.

In all, the zoo said 64 turtles have disappeared -- 15 Ryukyu leaf turtles and 49 yellow-margined box turtles.

Both types are on the red list of threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

Both species are also designated as "natural treasures" by Japan's cultural affairs agency -- meaning commercial trade in them is banned

More about Japan, Environment, Crime, Turtles, Animal
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Anger at out-of-touch elite stoking Chile protests
How safe is Mexico? It depends on who you ask
EU embarrassed by incoming foreign policy chief's Twitter gaffe
Review: Cody Newman releases charming 'Mystery Boy' single Special
Some former Twitter employees spied for Saudi Arabia
Australia bushfires leave three dead, at least 150 homes lost
Review: Brad Maule melts hearts in 'General Hospital' return as Dr. Tony Special
The Monkees celebrate 53 years of classic song peaking at No. 1
Chatting with Denny Laine: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Special
Mob seizes mayor in Bolivia drag her in the mud cuts her hair