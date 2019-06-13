Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Don't drink and drone,' say Japanese MPs

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

People in Japan operating drones under the influence could face up to a year in prison under new laws passed Thursday that aim to control the increasingly popular devices.

Drunkenly flying a drone weighing more than 200 grams (seven ounces) could also result in a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,750), after the lower house of parliament passed the new legislation following a string of accidents.

Performing dangerous stunts with drones such as sharp plunges will also be subject to fines of up to 500,000 yen.

"We believe operating drones after consuming alcohol is as serious as (drink) driving," a transport ministry official told AFP.

The rules come as Japan sees a rising amount of drone usage as well as related accidents.

In 2017, an industrial-sized drone was deployed at a "robot festival" in Ogaki city in central Japan and was supposed to shower small children with sweets.

But the device, operated by a qualified individual, injured six people after plunging 10 metres (33 feet) to the ground.

Japan has also had to confront issues with tourists flying drones in congested tourist areas like Kyoto.

Last month, Japan passed a set of laws to ban drones over Tokyo 2020 Olympic sites and US military facilities, after banning them over key facilities like the Prime Minister's Office and the Imperial Palace.

More about Japan, Drone, Legislation, Aviation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Huawei postpones new laptop indefinitely after US ban
Pressure grows on Hong Kong over extradition bill
Review: Rupert Holmes honored by NY Gilbert and Sullivan Players Special
Trump announces 1,000 extra troops for Poland
WHO considers declaring Ebola 'global emergency' as virus spreads
Lisbon fetes 'saint of love' with free deluxe weddings
China snubbed Trudeau request for talks about detained Canadians
U.S. makes official request to extradite Assange from the UK
Review: ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ finds fun in hairy situations Special
Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK leadership