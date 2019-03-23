Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDisneyland Paris 'attack' false alarm sparks stampede

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Travel

Crowds of holidaymakers stampeded for safety in Disneyland Paris Saturday when they mistook the din from a broken lift or escalator for the sound of weapons, officials and witnesses said.

"There was a stampede due to a sound, probably caused by a lift or escalator," said one official who asked not to be named.

"There was an enormous panic," one witness, who identified herself as Alexia, told AFP.

"Everyone thought it was an attack. After a few minutes they made us leave through the back. There were police everywhere."

"False alarm, security forces confirm there is no threat," the French interior ministry said in a tweet.

The theme park complex 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of Paris is one of Europe's most visited private tourist destinations.

More about France, Amusement, Park, Emergency
More news from
Latest News
Top News
As 'caliphate' ends where is its leader Baghdadi?
Norway airlifting 1,300 passengers off SOS cruise ship
Sony stops providing digital download codes to retailers
What has Guaido achieved as Venezuela's US-backed 'interim leader?'
Norway rescuers airlift passengers off cruise ship in storm
Meet Rowdy Gaines: Olympic gold medalist and swimming analyst Special
Ford Explorer owners complain their SUVs are poisoning them
Huawei CFO had MacBook, iPhone 7 Plus and iPad Pro when arrested
The latest: Second ship needs rescue off Norwegian coast
Review: 'The Dirt' is an exceptional Mötley Crüe biopic on Netflix Special