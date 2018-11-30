The earthquake was centered some 10 miles northeast of Anchorage,
at a depth of 21 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. It triggered a tsunami warning. Aftershocks continued after the tsunami warning was canceled about two hours later. The quake was felt at least 400 miles away.
The US Geological Service issued a warning
to Anchorage residents to be prepared for aftershocks and ensuing damage.
"According to our forecast, over the next week, there is a 4 percent chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 7.0. It is likely that there will be smaller earthquakes over the next week, with 20 to 2,200 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks. Magnitude 3 and above are large enough to be felt near the epicenter. The number of aftershocks will drop off over time, but a large aftershock can increase the numbers again, temporarily."
Governor Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration in Alaska in response to Friday’s earthquake and the White House said via Twitter that President Donald Trump, who is in Argentina, had been briefed on the disaster.
Trump tweeted: "To the Great people of Alaska. You have been hit hard by a 'big one.' Please follow the directions of the highly trained professionals who are there to help you. Your Federal Government will spare no expense. God Bless you ALL!"
The earthquake left large cracks in a two-story downtown Anchorage building, and a large section of an overpass near the Anchorage airport collapsed, marooning a car on a narrow island of pavement next to where the road gave way. The quake also disrupted electrical service and knocked out traffic lights in Anchorage, snarling traffic.
At Ted Stevens International Airport,
the Federal Aviation Administration implemented a ground stop for flights. For a short time, the control tower was closed so it could be inspected for damage. The airport reopened hours after the quake. Two of the city's main hospitals, Alaska Regional, and Providence Alaska Medical Center -- sustained damage but emergency rooms were open, according to hospital officials.
The Anchorage Police Department said in a statement that it was handling "multiple situations" and reported "major infrastructure damage" across the city. For families and individuals impacted by the power outages and destruction, the weather will be very manageable over the next few days.
"The good news is that bitter cold is not expected," AccuWeather
Senior Meteorologist David Samuhel said. "Temperatures will actually be a little above normal... Temperatures will stay above normal for at least the next six to 10 days."