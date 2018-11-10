Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDeath toll from Mogadishu bombings jumps to over 40

Listen | Print
By AFP     16 mins ago in World

The death toll from a series of car bombings near a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu has jumped to at least 41, police said on Saturday.

Friday's attack was the latest in a wave of bombings by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government for over a decade.

Twin car bombs exploded within moments of each other, followed by gunfire and a third blast, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Police official Ibrahim Mohamed said that information received from various hospitals indicated that the number of dead had reached 41, with another 106 wounded.

"Most of these people were civilians and nearly 20 of them died in minibuses that were passing by the road when the blast occurred," he added.

Another security official, Abdirahman Osman, told AFP that nearly 50 had been confirmed dead so far, although the final number was not yet known.

Officials on Friday had put the death toll at about 20.

More about Somalia, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Macron, Trump in show of unity after defence row
Op-Ed: Sanders uses altered footage to show reporter Acosta as aggressor
Op-Ed: China’s artificial intelligence anchor man reads the news
'It's business time' for Rocket Lab launch on Saturday
PG&E will replace three gas plants with world's largest batteries
Jihadists kill 8 Syria troops near truce zone: monitor
Albania bans 52 Greeks after 'extremism' at funeral
Review: All That Remains releases spitfire 'Victim of the New Disease' CD Special
New technology to generate energy from windows
Yemen loyalists push deeper into Hodeida as US reduces support