Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageDaimler faces probe over 'new cheating software'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Daimler confirmed Sunday it was facing a regulatory probe after a report said German authorities have uncovered a previously unknown type of pollution trickery software allegedly installed by the car giant in some of its vehicles.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has initiated a formal hearing procedure, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported.

The Stuttgart-based carmaker confirmed the hearing procedure.

"We fully cooperate with the Federal Motor Transport Authority and are reviewing the facts," said Daimler in a statement.

"In the course of the hearing proceedings, we will present our view to KBA."

According to the Bild report, around 60,000 vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI models produced between 2012 and 2015 were affected.

The software allegedly reduced emissions of nitrogen oxide during test conditions. On the road however, the affected vehicles were spewing out amounts of the harmful gas that were above regulatory limits.

The KBA last year had already ordered Daimler to recall 700,000 vehicles worldwide, including 280,000 in Germany, over illegal software -- a ruling the carmaker is appealing.

Daimler is also potentially facing a big fine over the diesel scam as German prosecutors said in February they had opened a "fine procedure" against it.

Diesel investigations have been running in Germany since 2015, when automobile giant Volkswagen admitted to building defeat devices into 11 million cars worldwide.

More about Germany, Auto, Pollution, Regulate, Daimler
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Five years after Boko Haram kidnap, 112 Chibok girls still missing
Egypt unveils colourful Fifth Dynasty tomb
Assange's father calls on Australia to bring him home
Tax man will be all over the British royal baby
UK opposition Labour Party demands PM stop extradition of Assange
Money, money, money: the tycoon factor in India's election
Indonesia polls bring battle over China's Belt and Road push
Benzos added to fentanyl causing hard-to-revive overdose problems
Three killed in aircraft runway accident near Everest
US Congress considers bill to audit algorithms for bias