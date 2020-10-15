Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCyprus speaker resigns over passports scandal

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

The speaker of the Cypriot parliament resigned on Thursday after he was secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for a fugitive investor.

Demetris Syllouris insisted he was innocent of any wrongdoing but said he had decided to step down for the good of the office, after the corruption allegations broadcast by Al Jazeera tarnished Cyprus's image as a European Union member.

"I have not violated the law in any way, but my resignation removes any pretext that my presence in the office of speaker hinders in any way the smooth functioning of parliament," Syllouris said in his resignation letter.

Earlier this week, Syllouris had said he would only abstain from his duties from October 19, pending the results of a police investigation, but eventually gave in to mounting pressure for him to go.

He said people had taken political advantage of his initial desision not to resign.

"My decisions were based on the firm belief that I have not done anything legally wrong and that my possible resignation would leave the impression to the contrary," said Syllouris, who was elected to parliament on the ticket of the Solidarity Movement, a small, nationalist breakaway from the ruling conservative party.

On Tuesday, the government announced it will scrap its controversial "golden passports" scheme for foreign investors from next month over the alleged abuses uncovered by Al Jazeera.

The scheme -- which has generated seven billion euros ($8.25 billion) -- will be brought to an end on November 1, 2020.

The Qatar-based broadcaster aired an hour-long programme showing its reporters pretending to represent a Chinese businessman keen to acquire a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record at home.

Lawmaker Christakis Giovanis, who was also secretly filmed in the Al Jazeera report, already resigned from parliament and the positions he held in the island's main opposition party, the communist AKEL.

Hundreds of people protested in the capital Nicosia on Wednesday, against the alleged corruption in public life highlighted by the passports expose.

Under the soon-to-be-scrapped scheme, the government grants a passport in exchange for an investment of 2.5 million euros ($3 million).

Even before Al Jazeera published its story, some 30 people had been referred for investigation to a special committee.

Last week, Cyprus said it was revoking seven passports for "false representation" by investors on their application.

The country is re-examining the cases of all roughly 4,000 people who successfully applied for a passport under the scheme.

More about Cyprus, Politics, Corruption, Probe
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Jeremy McComb releases spitfire single 'Cotton's Gettin' High' Special
Shares in managers of K-pop's BTS double on market debut
'Basic safety': Trenches stretch along Karabakh front
Hundreds defy Thai crackdown after emergency decree, arrests
Trump blasts Facebook, Twitter for censoring article critical of Biden
Cuban animal lovers hope new law changes attitudes
Op-Ed: Pandemic second wave worse — How’ll they screw this one up?
Facebook shuts New Zealand party's page ahead of election
Review: This week’s releases follow a path of disobedience Special
Hong Kong, Singapore agree 'travel bubble'