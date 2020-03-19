Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCruise ships could become floating hospitals, Trump says

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Cruise ships could be converted into floating hospitals to treat cases of the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Micky Arison, the chairman of Carnival Corporation, which operates Carnival Cruise Line, "made the offer, it was a generous offer," Trump said during a press conference.

"He said that he has some ships that would be ideally suited for what we are doing," the president said, since the ships are "big and have a lot of rooms."

"If we should need ships, a lot of rooms, they'll be docked at New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco and different places."

Carnival is the world's leading cruise line.

Faced with an explosion of COVID-19 cases and a need to free up hospital beds, the US government moved Wednesday to dispatch the navy's 1,000-room USNS Comfort hospital ship to New York, one of the worst-hit states in the country.

It is not yet clear when the ship will arrive at the New York city harbor.

As well as the Comfort, Trump has said that the USNS Mercy hospital ship would also be deployed.

The governors of California and Washington state quickly called for it to be dispatched to their shores.

The cruise industry was plunged into crisis since the start of the pandemic, when several ships were forced to lock down, with passengers and crew prevented from disembarking after coronavirus cases were confirmed onboard.

Trump announced on March 13 that major cruise lines would suspend trips from US ports for 30 days in response to the pandemic.

More about Health, Virus, US, Hospital, Cruise
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Coronavirus fear now reaches deep into Amazon, too
Coronavirus update: Round up of positive news stories
Peter Marks featured in new nonfiction book 'The Gift Within Us'
Brazil closes nearly all land borders, Rio to shut beaches for 2 weeks
Syria's Baghouz, one year after last IS flag came down
India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape
Coronavirus, low oil dent Putin hopes for economic revival
Canada-US border expected to be closed by Saturday: Trudeau
Op-Ed: New UK website called 'How Much Toilet Paper?'
Q&A:Transforming genetic medicine as the medical standard of care Special