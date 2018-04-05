Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCroatia man's 'Way of the Cross' protest against military jets

Listen | Print
By AFP     34 mins ago in World

A Croatian man walked 200 kilometres (130 miles) carrying a heavy wooden cross on his back to protest the country purchasing military jets when, he claimed, it did not have enough money for seriously ill children's medication.

Sasa Pavlic embarked on the symbolic "Way of the Cross" march, evoking Jesus's procession, with the 20-kilogramme (45-pound) cross in the northern port of Rijeka on Saturday, the day before Easter.

Pavlic arrives in Croatian capital Zagreb on Thursday after embarking on his symbolic "Way of t...
Pavlic arrives in Croatian capital Zagreb on Thursday after embarking on his symbolic "Way of the Cross" march in the northern port of Rijeka on Saturday
STR, AFP

"I carry it for all the children and their parents who are told that there is no money for medical treatment, while there are billions of kunas for jets," he said, referring to the local currency.

Croatia's government decided earlier this month to buy a squadron of F-16 fighter jets from Israel to modernise the country's military -- a deal worth 390 million euros ($480 million).

Pavlica says he was not motivated to march by personal reasons as he does not have a child requirin...
Pavlica says he was not motivated to march by personal reasons, as he does not have a child requiring expensive medication
STR, AFP

Dozens of well-wishers, including children and the parents of seriously ill children, greeted Pavlic as he arrived at a square in front of the main government building in capital Zagreb on Thursday.

"I delivered the message and my job is completed," Pavlic said after meeting Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Dozens of well-wishers including children and the parents of seriously ill children greeted Pavlic...
Dozens of well-wishers, including children and the parents of seriously ill children, greeted Pavlic as he arrived in Zagreb on Thursday
STR, AFP

Pavlic, a 43-year-old small business-owner, said he was not motivated by personal reasons, as he does not have a child requiring expensive medication.

Nearly 90 percent of Croatia's 4.2 million people are Roman Catholics and the Church plays an important role in society.

More about Croatia, Politics, Demo, armament, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
David Cook makes his Broadway debut in 'Kinky Boots'
Russia TV airs purported call 'with poisoned spy's daughter'
Bollywood in shock over superstar's jail term
Review: Bad Wolves honors Dolores O'Riordan with 'Zombie' music video Special
Review: Markus Schulz and Emma Hewitt release ethereal 'Safe from Harm' Special
Trudeau sees high chance of NAFTA deal with US, Mexico
1.5 bn sensitive documents on open internet: researchers
Shares of Canadian pot stocks skyrocket — raising bubble fears
Twitter: 1 million accounts suspended for 'terrorism promotion'
Review: Widow of Country Music Hall of Famer Jim Ed Brown pens book Special