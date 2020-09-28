Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageColombia arrests ex-paramilitary chief after US deportation

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Colombian authorities on Monday arrested former right-wing paramilitary leader Rodrigo Tovar on his arrival in the country after he was deported from the United States.

Tovar arrived in Bogota on a deportation flight from the United States after serving a 12-year prison sentence for drug trafficking.

Also known as Jorge 40, Tovar was a leader of one of Colombia's most feared paramilitary groups, fighting a bloody turf war against the country's leftist guerrillas in the 1990s.

"He is already at the disposal of immigration and judicial authorities, and will have to answer to justice and his victims," Colombia's High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, said on Twitter.

He has long been wanted by Colombian authorities over his alleged involvement in atrocities committed by the now defunct United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia during the country's multi-decade conflict.

He was extradited to the United States in 2008 on cocaine trafficking charges.

More about Colombia, narcotrfico, conflicto, justicia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Documentary unveils new evidence in Estonia ferry disaster
Ian Ziering discusses DC Universe series 'Swamp Thing' on The CW Special
California wildfires explode overnight, forcing thousands to flee
Pompeo urges Greece, Turkey to resolve Mediterranean row
Megan Nadin talks about music, singing, influences, and Lady Gaga Special
Scotty McCreery talks new single 'You Time,' life in quarantine Special
Pentagon may increase US Navy by around 500 ships
Essential Science: Mystery of Jupiter’s unusual storms revealed
Spain government to do 'whatever it takes' to curb Madrid surge
How to avoid coronavirus fraud scams