The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria confirmed Thursday the death of a notorious French jihadist who was killed in an air strike last week.

Fabien Clain, who is believed to have gone to Syria in March 2015, was killed in a strike in the terrorist group's last Syrian redoubt of Baghouz, the coalition said in a statement.

French sources a week ago told AFP that Clain had been killed.

Clain gained notoriety after voicing an audio recording claiming responsibility for the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when IS gunmen slaughtered 129 people in coordinated attacks at restaurants and bars around the French capital, at the Bataclan concert hall, and the national stadium in an atrocity that stunned the world.

In his video afterwards, Clain can be heard announcing that "eight brothers wearing explosive belts and carrying assault rifles" had conducted a "blessed attack on... Crusader France."

Fabien Clain became notorious after voicing an audio recording claiming responsibility for the November 2015 attacks in Paris -, OFF/AFP/File

The chilling propaganda recording warned that the jihadist rampage was just "the beginning of the storm."

In 2009, Clain was found guilty and sentenced to five years' prison for helping send extremists to fight US forces in Iraq, before leaving himself to live in IS's self-proclaimed caliphate six years later.

His brother Jean-Michel, also a jihadist, was wounded in the same raid in Baghouz, where the last IS fighters are holding out against US-backed Syrian forces, French security sources earlier told AFP.