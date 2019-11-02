"Everywhere around the world, we can see these horrible environmental feedbacks that countless people are suffering and dying from," the 16-year-old activist said at an LA climate rally as wildfires raged across the state, CBS News reports.
"The scientists have been repeating the same message over and over again, and yet, they are still not being listened to. Why are the people in power still pretending that everything is fine and we can just continue to live … as if there was no tomorrow?" The LA climate rally aimed to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to stop fossil fuel production in California, according to the Washington Post.
Miss Thunberg also had an opportunity to meet with another well-known climate activist, Leonardo DiCaprio, who also happens to be a great fan of Greta, reports CNN News
. He posted an Instagram photo of the two of them on Friday. "There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways -- but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time," DiCaprio said in the caption.
Leonardo DiCaprio - Instagram
DiCaprio added that "history will judge us" for what the world does today for its future generations to give them "the same liveable planet" that has been taken for granted. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation
"supports projects around the world that build climate resiliency, protect vulnerable wildlife and restore balance to threatened ecosystems and communities."
Thunberg also made an appearance on an Ellen episode that aired Friday. "Would you sit down with [Trump] to try to help him understand climate change?" Ellen DeGeneres asked Thunberg."
"I don't understand why I would do that," said the activist. "I don't see what I could tell him that he hasn't already heard, and I just think it would be a waste of time, really."
There is no word yet from Governor Newsom on the climate rally. But former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told Sky News:
"Greta is fantastic, she's a child and here are children saying, 'When you screw this up with the environment it's our generation that's going to suffer, and I think that's a very compelling message and I think politicians are listening."
And here is some good news for our globe-trotting climate activist. Thunberg took to Twitter in a plea for help yesterday - looking for transportation to Spain
for the COP25 Climate Conference in December, The conference was moved from Chile to Spain after political unrest broke out in the South American country.
In a most gracious tweet, Spain's environment minister, Teresa Ribera tweeted Greta, saying: "Dear Greta, it would be great to have you here in #Madrid. You've made a long journey and help all of us to raise concerns, open minds and enhance action. We would love to help you to cross the Atlantic back. Willing to get in contact to make it possible."