Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChinese ambassador to Israel found dead at home: police

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

China's ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his residence on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on Sunday, police said.

The 57-year-old envoy, who had arrived in Israel in mid-February, was found dead in his home in Herzliya, north of the city, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP, adding that police were investigating.

Du's wife and son were not with him in Israel.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it would only comment when it had "solid" information.

Israeli police and forensics teams could be seen at the residence, a property guarded by a low wall and shaded by a leafy garden, AFP reporters said.

Du had previously served as ambassador to Ukraine, according to his biography on the embassy's website.

The Haaretz daily said initial reports said staff had found Du dead in his bed and that there were no signs of violence.

It quoted Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom as saying the cause of death appeared to be a cardiac incident.

A spokesman for the medical service would not provide any official information.

Du had undergone a 14-day home quarantine on arrival in Israel because of the new coronavirus outbreak, according to an interview with local media in May.

On April 2, Israel Hayom, the top-circulation Hebrew newspaper, published an editorial by Du on the theme that "Collaboration is the Cure for the Virus".

China and Israel, a strong US ally, have boosted cooperation in the high-tech and other sectors, leading Washington to urge Israel to limit Chinese investment in its strategic sectors.

Chinese embassy spokesman Wang Yongjun in a recent Jerusalem Post commentary rejected the claim and called Sino-Israeli cooperation a "win-win" situation.

More about Israel, China, Diplomacy, Death
More news from
Latest News
Top News
11 firefighters injured in Los Angeles battling blaze
Latin America and Caribbean record 500,000 virus cases
Op-Ed: Withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan continuing
2020 list of UK's richest shows first fall in wealth in decade
Tensions rise as Germans clamour to return to Mallorcan homes
Review: 'Tainted Dreams' is great to watch if you're stuck at home Special
David Kait talks acting, Greek heritage, success, and digital age Special
J.C.Penny is the fourth major retailer hit by COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus crisis punctures Tunisia tourism rebound
In the year 1110, the moon disappeared from the sky