By By Karen Graham 9 hours ago in Environment With China's waste import ban going into effect, nations like the U.S. and UK will have to deal with mountains of recyclables as solid waste departments, haulers, recyclers, and other stakeholders seek to find new options for recyclable products. And this is just the U.S. The UK has been shipping around Greenpeace estimates Singles Day deliveries last year produced 130,000 tonnes of packaging waste -- less than 10 percent of which is recycled Chandan KHANNA, AFP Chinese regulation banning the import of 24 different types of waste On January 1, 2018, China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection's (MEP) new “National Sword” policy, which bans 24 types of solid waste, including various plastics and unsorted mixed papers, and sets a much tougher standard for contamination levels, went into effect. Besides the ban addressing environmental and health issues in China, it also has the potential to be a major global disrupter for many waste-exporting countries who have for too long taken an "out of sight, out of mind" approach to waste disposal, lending impetus to the adoption of innovative disposal and recycling methods. According to the Roughly 800 tonnes of waste is added daily to the open dump in Kolonnawa, and the parliament in Sri Lanka has even been warned that the 23 million tonnes of rotting garbage poses a serious health hazard ISHARA S.KODIKARA, AFP/File It is not as if the global community didn't know about the ban beforehand. In In what seems to be an endorsement of Bales of crushed blue PET bottles and bales of various other plastics. In Olomouc, the Czech Republic. Michal Maňas American recycling Truth be told - We have a crisis developing under our noses and it may get smelly. “We’re looking at 150 to 200 tractor trailer loads of paper. It’s stacked approximately 12 feet high, and it goes for quite a distance." Harvey can’t sell the 2,000-pound bales to China because the contamination levels will exceed China's new standards. A greasy pizza box wouldn't be allowed. And that is part of the problem in the U.S. American consumers are making it hard for recycling collectors. Inside Harvey's plant, streams of cans, bottles and paper roll by on conveyor belts. A machine sorts things first, then workers do a second, manual sort. They pick out a lot of trash from the bottles and cans. About 15 percent of the recycling that E.L. Harvey & Sons collects in its recycling trucks is unusable rubbish. “We call it ‘wishful recycling,’” Harvey says. “The general public says, ‘Hey, let’s put it in [the] recycling barrel; they’ll figure out something to do with it.’” An e-waste landfill in Ann Arbor, Michigan. George Hotelling from Canton, MI, United States “Because everything was going offshore, the mills have been slow to develop in the United States to handle this material,” Harvey says. “With the tightness in the marketplace, there might be mills that will be built, but that takes four to five to six years to put in a mill that will handle the capacity that we’re currently looking at.” Now, that is a lot of waste just sitting around. And here's a scary thought - In the UK, some groups are wanting to move toward When worse comes to worst, this situation could become a full-blown environmental disaster unless something is done at the national and local levels. This leaves it up to countries around the globe to introduce more comprehensive and more effective waste classification measures, to ensure more gets recycled, and less gets dumped in rapidly expanding landfill sites. Every single day, about 4,000 shipping containers full of recyclables leave U.S. ports, bound for China. 