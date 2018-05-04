Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChina rejects US military claims of laser attacks on pilots

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

China on Friday rejected US allegations that Chinese nationals shone military-grade lasers at American pilots in Djibouti, dismissing the claims as "inconsistent with facts".

Beijing, which operates a naval base in the Horn of Africa country, denied Pentagon accusations that Chinese personnel have targeted US pilots in the country with the beams, resulting in minor injuries to airmen and creating the potential for an accident.

"After careful verification, we have told the US explicitly that the so-called accusations are totally inconsistent with facts," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

"You can remind relevant people in the US to pay attention to facts and not to make groundless accusations," she said during a regular briefing.

US officials issued a formal diplomatic complaint and demanded Beijing investigate a series of incidents dating back several weeks, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Thursday.

"They are very serious incidents," White said.

"This activity poses a true threat to our airmen."

In one case, two pilots on a C-130 cargo plane suffered minor eye injuries as they came in to land at the base in the Horn of Africa nation, another spokeswoman, Major Sheryll Klinkel, told AFP.

Located at Djibouti international airport, the US military's Camp Lemonnier base is its only permanent facility in Africa. It is used largely for counter-terrorism operations in East Africa and Yemen.

China last year opened a naval base in Djibouti, only a few miles (kilometres) from the US facility, marking the first overseas base for Beijing's rapidly growing military.

White said she was "confident" that whoever had shone the high-powered lasers was Chinese.

Officials told The Wall Street Journal the laser likely came from the Chinese base.

The Federal Aviation Administration last month published a warning to pilots to use extreme caution in the area.

"There have been multiple lazing events involving a high-power laser in the vicinity," the warning reads.

More about China, Military, Djibouti, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Volkswagen just ordered $48 billion in electric car batteries
Artificial intelligence research is ramping up around the world
Thousands flee as Hawaii volcano eruption hits residential areas
Revenues from Canadian oil and gas extraction are declining
Bitcoin price reaches almost half way to $10,000 from $9,000
Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is big in Bordeaux
Review: Criss Angel will 'freak your mind' with his new RAW show Special
Study suggests Canada is having a 'brain drain'
Facebook is training AI to answer questions like humans do
Federal Government to intervene in Trans Mountain Court case