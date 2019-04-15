Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is on fire

While the cause of the as yet, uncontrolled fire is not known, firefighters say it may be related to renovation work. The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo’s classic novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, attracts millions of tourists every year.
Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the cathedral, which was starting to crumble. Much of the inside of the church is covered in scaffolding. The bronze statues had already been removed last week.
In a tweet the mayor of Paris confirmed the fire and called for called for people to remain away from the scene.
In a tweet, police said: “Notre Dame Fire in progress. Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice."
This is a developing story.
Update at 2:01 p.m. EDT
According to CNN, the fire in the cathedral is burning fiercely and unabated. Fire officials are saying it is a "catastrophic fire." Firefighters are still trying to make it to the scene of the fire and there are fire boats on the Seine River.
Scenes from the fire show the flames are shooting up from the inside of the center of the cathedral, as thousands of people stand watching in stunned silence.