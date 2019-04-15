Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is on fire

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Par - A fire has broken out at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, Images oh social media show flames and plumes of smoke billowing into the air above the 850-year-old Gothic building. loSz9hyMws — Michael Becker (@MkDBecker) April 15, 2019 Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the cathedral, which was starting to crumble. Much of the inside of the church is covered in scaffolding. The bronze statues had already been removed last week. Is Notre Dame on fire??? tWhkQ6ukEK — Taylor Redd (@TRedd) April 15, 2019 In a tweet the mayor of Paris confirmed the fire and called for called for people to remain away from the scene. V9fSwe67cT — Contrust VersMakler (@Contrust_com) April 15, 2019 In a tweet, police said: “Notre Dame Fire in progress. Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice." This is a developing story. Update at 2:01 p.m. EDT According to CNN, the fire in the cathedral is burning fiercely and unabated. Fire officials are saying it is a "catastrophic fire." Firefighters are still trying to make it to the scene of the fire and there are fire boats on the Seine River. Scenes from the fire show the flames are shooting up from the inside of the center of the cathedral, as thousands of people stand watching in stunned silence. While the cause of the as yet, uncontrolled fire is not known, firefighters say it may be related to renovation work. The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo’s classic novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, attracts millions of tourists every year.Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the cathedral, which was starting to crumble. Much of the inside of the church is covered in scaffolding. The bronze statues had already been removed last week.In a tweet the mayor of Paris confirmed the fire and called for called for people to remain away from the scene.In a tweet, police said: “Notre Dame Fire in progress. Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice."This is a developing story.According to CNN, the fire in the cathedral is burning fiercely and unabated. Fire officials are saying it is a "catastrophic fire." Firefighters are still trying to make it to the scene of the fire and there are fire boats on the Seine River.Scenes from the fire show the flames are shooting up from the inside of the center of the cathedral, as thousands of people stand watching in stunned silence. More about Paris, Cathedral, Notre Dame, renovation work, developing story Paris Cathedral Notre Dame renovation work developing story