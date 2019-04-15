Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is on fire

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is on fire

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in World
Par - A fire has broken out at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, Images oh social media show flames and plumes of smoke billowing into the air above the 850-year-old Gothic building.
While the cause of the as yet, uncontrolled fire is not known, firefighters say it may be related to renovation work. The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo’s classic novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, attracts millions of tourists every year.
Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the cathedral, which was starting to crumble. Much of the inside of the church is covered in scaffolding. The bronze statues had already been removed last week.
In a tweet the mayor of Paris confirmed the fire and called for called for people to remain away from the scene.
In a tweet, police said: “Notre Dame Fire in progress. Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice."
This is a developing story.
Update at 2:01 p.m. EDT
According to CNN, the fire in the cathedral is burning fiercely and unabated. Fire officials are saying it is a "catastrophic fire." Firefighters are still trying to make it to the scene of the fire and there are fire boats on the Seine River.
Scenes from the fire show the flames are shooting up from the inside of the center of the cathedral, as thousands of people stand watching in stunned silence.
More about Paris, Cathedral, Notre Dame, renovation work, developing story
 
Latest News
Top News
Climate demonstrators block London roads
Essential Science: Transparent wood can transmit light
Jay-Z to re-open Webster Hall in New York City later this month
Reintroduction of the Safe Banking Act would cover cannabis
Jill Gioia talks future plans, Big Shot and advice for musicians Special
Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is on fire
German far right capitalises on high-profile migrant crimes
Huge fire engulfs Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris
Nuclear fuel removed from crippled Japan plant
German prosecutors charge ex-VW boss with fraud