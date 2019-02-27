Email
article imageCanadian police seize drugs from Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Canadian police said Wednesday they have seized methamphetamine worth more than $3 million smuggled in by the powerful crime syndicate once run by feared Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Officers in Ontario were alerted to the 180-kilogram haul by a car dealership that discovered the packets in tires that did not match the make and model of the Ford Fusions being shipped.

Police believe Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel, which controls the area around the Ford manufacturing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, was behind the shipment, valued at Can$4.5 million ($3.4 million).

The notorious gang, considered one of the most powerful and violent in the world, has trafficked hundreds of tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States since the late 1980s.

Guzman was convicted on money laundering and weapons charges two weeks ago after witnesses at his New York trial described him beating, shooting and even burying alive those who got in his way.

His conviction is seen as a big win for the US, which failed to obtain the extradition of Escobar, the Colombian drug lord who was killed in a police operation in 1993.

But Guzman's downfall has done little to diminish his cartel's power.

