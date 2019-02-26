Brazilians have a positive impression of far right President Jair Bolsonaro but not two of his signature policies, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro scored 57.5 percent in approval for his "personal performance" in the poll by the MDA institute on behalf of the National Transport Federation.

It was the highest score for a president since November 2013, when leftist Dilma Rousseff was in power.

Bolsonaro's government only received a 38.9 percent approval rating while 56.8 percent of the more than 2,000 people polled felt his sons "are interfering in the father's decisions as president of the republic."

The pension reform presented by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes was seen negatively by 45.6 percent compared to just 43.4 percent positive replies.

Setting the minimum retirement age for men at 65 and 62 for women, it required Brazilians to have worked 40 years to receive the full amount, compared to the previous 30 years for women and 35 for men, with no minimum age.

Bolsonaro's decree to allow the carrying of weapons was rejected by 52.6 percent compared to just 42.9 percent for it.

The 63-year-old president assumed the office on January 1 after winning elections in October.