Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil's Bolsonaro improving after pneumonia, surgery

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has beaten fever caused by pneumonia after his abdominal surgery two weeks ago, his hospital said Saturday.

The president, 63, "has no fever and has made good clinical and post-operative progress," Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in Sao Paulo said in its daily update.

"His lung trouble has improved, and his lab test results show encouraging signs."

Since January 28, Bolsonaro has been in semi-intensive care in Sao Paulo following a procedure to remove his colostomy bag and reconnect the bowel.

He underwent an operation on January 28 to reconnect his bowel so he could resume natural waste evacuation. It was Bolsonaro's third operation since a man attacked him with a knife on the campaign trail.

The former army captain is a prolific user of social media, where he conducted large portions of his successful presidential campaign last year.

"I truly want to say thanks for the prayers of the majority of Brazilians," he said on Twitter.

"If it had not been for them, and for the skill of the experts who have helped me, in three surgeries over five months, I would not be alive."

Though he had hoped to leave hospital Wednesday, fever and other issues caused a delay. However, he is now able to eat soft foods again, in addition to liquids.

Officially, Bolsonaro has continued to run the country from his hospital bed.

More about Brasil, gobierno, salud, poltica
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: New Kids on the Block's Danny Wood duets with Jessie Chris Special
Bitcoin breaks through $3,700 briefly as crypto market booms
Greek-Australian teen develops an app to help kids learn Greek
Op-Ed: Chris Cornell should win 2019 Grammy for 'Best Rock Performance'
Q&A: Improving healthcare with the IoT Special
Keystone pipeline in major oil leak
Finland finished a guaranteed income project for the unemployed
UK pulls Brexit ferry contract from firm with no ships
Radio journalist shot dead in Mexico's latest media killing
Parry Shen talks acting career, 'General Hospital,' motivations Special