Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil court rejects Lula's latest appeal

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Brazilian court on Wednesday turned down ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's latest appeal against his 12-year sentence for corruption, seemingly putting his bid for a political comeback even farther out of reach.

The court in Porto Alegre tweeted that it had unanimously turned down the appeal, which was of a technical nature and, even if successful, would not have changed Lula's guilty verdict.

Lula was imprisoned on April 7 to begin his sentence for accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe from the OAS construction company, which was seeking contracts with state-controlled oil major Petrobras.

Lula says he has been framed in order to prevent him from running in October's presidential election. He currently leads in the opinion polls.

This was his third appeal at the same court and he can now take his case before higher courts. However, Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, faces several other corruption cases.

He faces an August 15 deadline to register as a candidate for the presidency. According to Brazil's clean slate law, his conviction means he would be barred, but the Superior Electoral Tribunal must make the definitive ruling by September 17.

More about Brazil, Politics, Corruption, Lula, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Netflix shares soar to record highs as subscribers are added
Russia says to probe Facebook after Telegram crackdown
Bitcoin's true believers vow to ride out currency rollercoaster
US urges Nigeria to change tactics against Boko Haram
Pilot hailed as 'American hero' for landing stricken jet
Courtney Henggeler discusses 'Cobra Kai' series, Gary Oldman Special
Cuba's National Assembly begins meeting to chose Castro successor
David Cook talks Kinky Boots on Broadway, Race for Hope and fans Special
Austria to seize refugees' mobiles and demand cash
Earth Day 2018 – 'End Plastic Pollution'