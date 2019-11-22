Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBolivia's interior minister accuses Morales of 'terrorism'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Bolivia's interim government on Friday accused Evo Morales of "sedition and terrorism" after the ex-president called on supporters to maintain blockades in the crisis-hit country.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo filed the complaint with federal prosecutors in La Paz, which has been choked by road blocks for weeks.

"We are seeking the maximum penalty for sedition and terrorism," Murillo told reporters after filing the complaint.

Bolivia abolished the death penalty in the 1970s. It is still technically available for treason, although the country's last execution was in 1974.

Bolivia has been rocked by unrest and blockades since the disputed October 20 election that Morales claimed he won, but opposition groups said was rigged.

Morales fled to Mexico after resigning on November 10. He has since accused Bolivian security forces of engaging in "genocide" against his indigenous supporters.

Friday's move comes after Murillo played a telephone recording to journalists on Wednesday, allegedly of Morales issuing instructions to a leader of the opposition movement in Bolivia.

"Don't let food into the cities, we're going to block, really encircle (the cities)," says the voice Murillo attributed to Morales.

More about Bolivia, Politics, Protests, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Kacper Majchrzak talks ISL, Cali Condors, swimming, and goals Special
Review: Adam Lambert delivers magical performance of 'Closer to You' Special
Understanding the mechanism of a viral explosion
Q&A: Using AI to fool facial recognition systems Special
South Korea salvages military pact with Japan at 11th hour
Tesla suffers broken glass mishap during chaotic launch
Tesla to unveil its all-electric pickup Cybertruck
Black shadows in Hong Kong's devastated campus
Marshall Tucker Band releasing double live CD on Record Store Day
Review: Trisha Yearwood mesmerizes Town Hall in NYC with glorious vocals Special