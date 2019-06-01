Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBlast at Russian explosives plant injures 79

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A blast at a major explosives plant in central Russia Saturday injured 79 people and damaged nearly 200 buildings nearby, local officials told Russian news agencies.

The explosion happened at the "Kristall" factory in Dzerzhinsk about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Moscow, in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

A local health ministry official quoted by the TASS news agency said 79 people had suffered light or moderate injuries, a huge increase on the initial figure of 19.

"According to the latest information, 79 people asked for medical help after the explosion at Kristall: 38 factory workers and 41 residents of the city. There are no children among the injured," a health ministry statement said.

Fifteen people were hospitalised but none had life-threatening injuries, it said.

Of the injured, 14 had to be hospitalised, but no one had been killed, said the spokesman.

Earlier, health ministry officials told news agencies that the wounded had "shrapnel wounds of mild and moderate severity" and that they were receiving medical assistance.

The force of the blast damaged five factory buildings and 180 houses nearby.

The deputy governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Dmitry Krasnov, told Russian state television that two people were missing.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation into potential violations of industrial safety at the plant.

Local emergency services told news agencies that more than 300 people and 50 technical vehicles were taking part in cleaning the plant following the explosion.

Representatives of Kristall told Interfax that five people were working in the area where the explosion occurred and were safely evacuated.

There was no information yet on where the injured were at the time of the blast.

Local fire fighters told agencies they had no information about any more people still inside the plant, which was set up in 1953.

"There was a explosion in one of the workshops, followed by a fire of around 100 square meters," a spokesman of the local emergency ministry told news agencies.

Images on social media showed a large cloud of smoke billowing from the building after the explosion.

More about Russia, Explosion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Liverpool and Tottenham set for all-English Champions League showdown
Developing ethics for tech industry must begin in the classroom
Revealed: The biggest cybersecurity breaches of past three years
Seeking a visa to the U.S.? You'll have to show your social media
Microsoft issues warning about new wormable vulnerability
Review: 'General Hospital' actors sing and tell stories at Rockwells Special
Who won WWII? Russia's role gets short shrift in France
US suspends funding for Iran Twitter account that trolled critics
Battered Athens turnaround a tall order for new mayor
Review: Adam Lambert stunning with 'New Eyes' single on 'Ellen' Special