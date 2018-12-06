Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBlack heritage museum, 'crucible of creativity', opens in Dakar

Listen | Print
By Malick Rokhy BA (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

A museum showcasing black heritage from the dawn of time to the modern era opened in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Thursday.

The opening came as African countries press harder for the restitution of artwork from their former colonial masters -- and as France made its first steps in that direction, pledging to return artworks to Benin.

The Museum of Black Civilisations will foster the "dialogue of cultures" and offer a "new view of Africa and its diaspora, which recognises our part in the great human adventure," Senegalese President Macky Sall said as he opened the museum.

"Today rekindles in us the precursors of pan-Africanism and African identity " Sall said a...
"Today rekindles in us the precursors of pan-Africanism and African identity," Sall said after cutting the symbolic ribbon at a ceremony attended by Chinese Culture Minister Luo Shugang, whose country financed the 30 million euro project
SEYLLOU, AFP

"Today rekindles in us the precursors of pan-Africanism and African identity," Sall said after cutting the symbolic ribbon at the ceremony. Among the guests was Chinese Culture Minister Luo Shugang, whose country financed the project to the tune of 30 million euros ($34 million).

Spread over 14,000 square metres (150,000 square feet), the museum has a capacity to house 18,000 pieces, said museum director Hamady Bocoum.

Both Bocoum and the museum's lead scientist Ibrahima Thioub said the collection, which includes megaliths dating back more than 1,700 years ago alongside contemporary art, would both honour the past and look to the future.

It should not be "a place of nostalgia but a crucible of creativity, a factory of self-esteem," said Thioub, rector of Dakar's Cheikh-Anta-Diop University.

- A dream fulfilled -

Such a museum was the dream of Senegal's first president Leopold Sedar Senghor, among the drivers of the Negritude literary movement born in the 1960s.

The poet, who was Senegal's president from 1960 to 1980, spoke of it at the first World Festival of Black Arts, held in Dakar in 1966.

"We are in the continuity of history," Sall said Thursday. "Through the ages, Africa invented, fashioned and transformed, thus constantly participating in the flow of innovations. Our duty is to remain vigilant sentinels of the heritage of the ancients."

The Museum of Black Civilisation is among several new -- or overhauled -- museums popping up around ...
The Museum of Black Civilisation is among several new -- or overhauled -- museums popping up around Africa that bolster growing demands for restitution of artworks spirited out of the continent since colonial times
SEYLLOU, AFP

The museum is among several new -- or overhauled -- facilities springing up around Africa that bolster growing demands for the restitution of artworks spirited out of the continent since colonial times.

Late last month France announced it would return 26 cultural artefacts to Benin. It was a first gesture acting on the findings of a study commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron on repatriating African treasures held by French museums.

Spread over 14 000 square metres (150 000 square feet) the Museum of Black Civilisation has a capac...
Spread over 14,000 square metres (150,000 square feet), the Museum of Black Civilisation has a capacity to house 18,000 pieces
SEYLLOU, AFP

Senegal was quick to call for the restitution of some 10,000 pieces of Senegalese art from France.

Ivory Coast followed suit the next day, asking for the return of around 100 works of art.

In a reflection of the museum's embrace of the ages, Thursday's ceremony was followed by a show featuring traditional music and dance as well as rap and slam performances.

The hundreds of guests also heard homages to giants of black civilisation including American civil rights hero Martin Luther King and Burkinabe revolutionary Thomas Sankara.

More about sngal, afrique, Muse, patrimoine, histoire
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Conditions met for Assange to leave Ecuador embassy in London: president
Welcoming refugees may have ushered in Merkel's final act
UK's May offers more say for MPs to save Brexit deal
Arrest of tech exec signals tougher US stand on China tech firms
Washington regulators shutdown $5.3 billion Hydro One/Avista deal
Bitcoin appears headed for record loss this year
Greenland ice sheet melting at alarming rate of speed
White House knew in advance about Huawei arrest
Markets tumble as Huawei arrest rekindles US-China trade fears
Five consequences of France's 'yellow vest' protests