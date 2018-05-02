Email
article imageBehind the barricades: images from protest-hit French universities

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Anti-capitalist graffiti on the walls, broken furniture and piles of litter: protests by students in French universities have blocked teaching and led to hundreds of thousands of euros' worth of damage in recent weeks.

AFP photographers have spent days and sometimes nights among the students during their protests against higher education reforms introduced by President Emmanuel Macron.

Students argue with officials as they break up a protest camp at the Tolbiac campus, part of Sorbonne University in Paris
Christophe SIMON, AFP/File

Their images lay bare the anger against plans to introduce more selective admission criteria in a country where any student with a high school diploma can enrol in any public university of their choosing.

"University is a right, not a luxury boutique," one sign on a barricade said.

There is anger against plans to introduce more selective admission criteria in a country where any student with a high school diploma can enrol in any public university of their choosing
ALAIN JOCARD, AFP

Other messages painted on walls have warned Macron that "the people will have your ass" while banners screamed "Selection is repression" -- a deliberate echo of the watershed May 1968 uprisings by students and workers.

Anarchist messages also abound, reflecting the aggressively anti-capitalist tone of some youths urging "Armed struggle" against the government.

Students have also joined marches by rail workers, civil servants and others protesting President Emmanuel Macron's multi-front reform drive
ALAIN JOCARD, AFP

"Tonight I saw the sparks of insurgency, the thrill of revolution", read one message scrawled on a lecture-hall table.

Chairs and tables have been overturned to create makeshift barricades at entrances, while students inside held general assemblies on Macron's reforms and voted on whether or not to pursue their strike.

Students have also joined marches by rail workers, civil servants and others protesting the president's multi-front reform drive.

Students block access to a campus building at Nanterre in protest at reforms giving public universities the power to set admission criteria and rank applicants
-, AFP

But the protests have also heavily damaged the occupied auditoriums and common rooms, many of which have been strewn with bottles and other rubbish.

Riot police have been called in to evict the protesters at some sites but others remain occupied, including at the campus at Nanterre outside Paris, a cradle of the May '68 uprising.

Three out of France's 70 universities are completely blocked
-, AFP

Three out of France's 70 universities are completely blocked.

The government believes the student movements have been infiltrated by anarchist groups and accuses the hard-left political party France Unbowed of stirring up the resistance.

Desks and chairs are used to barricade the entrance to the Aix-Marseille Schuman University of Liter...
Desks and chairs are used to barricade the entrance to the Aix-Marseille Schuman University of Literature in Aix-en-Provence, southern France
BERTRAND LANGLOIS, AFP/File

Ministers have also stressed that the protests are supported by only a minority of students, with consultations in some blocked faculties showing a clear preference for teaching to resume.

More about France, Education, Students, Protest
